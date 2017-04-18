DNCE on ‘Kissing Strangers’: ‘You Get to Know Them a Little Better’

By Brian Ives

DNCE — the band fronted by former Jonas Brother Joe Jonas, and which features drummer Jack Lawless, guitarist JinJoo Lee and bassist Cole Whittle — made a huge splash when they debuted with “Cake By the Ocean” back in 2015. Last year, they released their full-length debut, DNCE, and now they’re back with a new stand-alone single, “Kissing Strangers.”

“Cake By the Ocean” was inspired by their Swedish producers, Mattman and Robin, who confused the term “sex on the beach” with “cake by the ocean.” And “Kissing Strangers” sticks with similar subject matter, as Joe told us.

“‘Kissing Strangers’ is a song about having fun with a stranger, getting to know them a little better, [and then] they’re no longer a stranger. Just finding yourself; finding who you want to be with.”

If that wasn’t sexy enough, they also invited a guest on the track as well. “We have the amazing, beautiful, talented Nicki Minaj on the track as well. We shot the music video in L.A. a week ago, and we can’t wait to share that.”

“We’re huge fans of her work,” Joe explained. “And it was an immediate thought to have her be a part of the song, so we sent her the track, she wrote her verse in like, five minutes, and came out exactly how we’d hopes and she kills it… in the best way.”

