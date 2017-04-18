More Tax Day Deals To Brighten Up Your Day

P.F. Chang’s: The glorious Chinese-food chain is offering 20 percent off takeout orders with the promo code TAXDAY through April 18.

Sonic Drive In: Burger fans can buy their cheeseburgers at half price at Sonic on April 18.

Bruegger’s Bagels: For the seventh straight year, Bruegger’s is offering its bagel bundles for $10.40, a discount of $3.50. The deal currently runs through April 19.

Firehouse Subs: Customers can get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink with this coupon. The deal runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Hooters: At participating locations, Hooters is offering free kids meals through Tuesday with the purchase of an adult entree. The deal is dine-in only.

Noodles & Company: Use the code TAXDAY17 when you checkout online at Noodles & Company to get $4 off a $10 or more order. This deal is valid April 12-18.

Boston market: Boston Market is offering a half chicken meal with 2 sides, cornbread, regular sized fountain drink, and a cookie for $10.40.