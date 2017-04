Shawn Mendes Teases New Single ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’

By Abby Hassler

Shawn Mendes has been teasing his fans about possible new music. After a series of cryptic posts on social media, the singer finally announced that his new single, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” will drop at midnight on Thursday (April 20).

“The minute I wrote this song I knew I wanted to get it out before my tour started, to give fans something new and fresh in addition to everything from Illuminate,” Mendes expressed¬†in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform it on the tour, and for everyone to hear it. It’s equal parts what is amazing about this album, and what I’m so excited for about the music I have coming up next.”

Mendes kicks off his 2017 Illuminate World Tour in Glasgow, U.K. April 27.

