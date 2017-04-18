The 47th Annual Chicano Park Day is Saturday

April 18, 2017 11:32 AM

I spend a lot of time in Barrio Logan and at Chicano Park, the beautiful park under the Coronado Bridge that’s decorated with amazing murals, some of of which have been there since the early 70’s.

In January Chicano Park, the community of Barrio Logan, and the City of San Diego received great news: The park was designated a National Historic Landmark.

One of the biggest events held at the park is Chicano Park Day and this Saturday April 22nd will be the 47th Annual Chicano Park Day organized by the Chicano Park Steering Committee.

If you have never attended, prepare to see amazing art and classic cars, as they will be parked along Logan Ave and in Chicano Park for all to admire.

There are tons of booths, amazing food, live music, and traditional dancers gracing the grounds from 10am – 5pm.

Get there on time so you can enjoy all that Chicano Park Day has to offer while making some beautiful memories.

I made this short video last year at Chicano Park Day, enjoy!

