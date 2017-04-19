All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth Expresses Solidarity with Harry Styles

By Abby Hassler

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth recently took to social media to express his solidarity with fellow musician Harry Styles, regarding Styles’ recent comments about young women as music fans.

During a Rolling Stone interview, the reporter quizzed Styles’ about his younger fan base from his work with One Direction.

“Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music — short for popular, right? — have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy?” the 23-year-year old responded.

Journalist Katherine Speller posted the excerpt online, with the caption, “My kink is Harry Styles respecting teen girls and their pure unironic enjoyment of things, thank u.”

Gaskarth reposted Speller’s post about Styles’ comments, writing “He nailed it.” In a follow-up tweet, the singer wrote, “Been asked questions like this before: Do we worry that some of our fanbase is young, etc. as if it carries some kind of negative connotation.”

“Young or old, fans are fans! Just shows that we all enjoy the same sound. Kudos to young people who have good taste in music!” wrote one fan. “100% Gaskarth responded. “All about enjoying a tune. Nothing else matters. :)”

My kink is Harry Styles respecting teen girls and their pure unironic enjoyment of things, thank u. https://t.co/pY9GZYQWeQ —

katherine speller (@Kathriller) April 18, 2017

Been asked questions like this before:Do we worry that some of our fanbase is young, etc. as if it carries some kind of negative connotation —

Alexander William (@AlexAllTimeLow) April 18, 2017