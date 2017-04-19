Austin Mahone Announces Summer Tour Dates, Drops ‘Lady’ Video Featuring Pitbull

By Radio.com Staff
Austin Mahone will hit the road this summer.
The singer announced a run of dates that kick off on May 31 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21.
Related: Watch Austin Mahone’s Video for ‘Put It On Me’ Ft. Sage The Gemini
Additionally, Mahone released a music video for his current single “Lady,” which features Pitbull.
Check out Austin’s new video and all his tour dates below.
5/31 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
6/1 St. Petersburg, FL @ The State Theatre
6/3 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
6/4 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio
6/5 Dallas, TX @ Trees
6/7 St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird
6/8 Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall
6/9 Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
6/11 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
6/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Coda
6/13 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
6/14 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
6/16 Freehold, NJ @ iPlay America’s Event Center
6/17 Poughkeepsie, NY @ Radio Show
6/18 Buffalo, NY @ Kiss the Summer Hello
6/19 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
6/21 Chicago, IL @ Park West
6/24 Boise, ID @ Boise Music Festival
6/25 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
6/26 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
6/28 San Francisco, CA @ Social Hall SF
6/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
Never miss a tour date from Austin Mahone with Eventful.
Comments are closed.