Intruder Robs Drake of Bottled Water and Soda

By Hayden Wright

Drake’s Southern California home was burglarized, but the intruder didn’t have her eyes on fancy jewels or expensive trinkets. Strangely, 24-year-old Mesha Collins broke into Drake’s pad and locked herself in a room surrounded by opened bottles of water and soda, reports USA Today.

Collins was arrested on the scene and there doesn’t appear to be any other consequence from the robbery—except Drake might have to send someone to the store to restock his beverage closet. The intruder was charged with entering a residence with intent to steal a victim’s property, and her bail is set at $100,000. She will appear in court later today.