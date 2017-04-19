VIDEO: Day Care Worker Caught Slamming Toddler to Ground

Some modern day care centers offer technical amenities designed to let parents check in on their children after they leave them in the center’s care. Children’s Courtyard in Plano, Texas offers a live-camera stream for parents to log into.

When one mother logged in to check on her child she saw something horrifying – a day care worker roughly pushing her toddler out of the way, before picking her up and slamming her down on a mat to sleep.

Throughout the video you can hear the mother gasping as she watches the scene unfold.

The day care worker, Jazmine Torres, has since been arrested and is being charged with endangering a child. If convicted she faces up to two years of jail time and a fine of up to $10,000.

The mother rushed to the daycare while co-workers continued to monitor and record the incident.

The child was taken to the hospital but was uninjured.