Denver Police Dept. let loose a hilarious tweet in response to 4/20 day celebrations in the city.

We spy w/our lil 👀, people celebratin 420 in da Mile Hi. Das ok, we dont really mind. Jus#ConsumeResponsibly or we'll bust u guys. #420Songs pic.twitter.com/YAKw41dGcR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 20, 2017

Recreational marijuana is legal in Denver, so it makes sense police felt the need to address what is and is NOT appropriate for partakers on this unofficial, marijuana inspired holiday.

We just didn’t know they’d do it in such style and with such moves!