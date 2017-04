By Radio.com Staff

Earlier this week, a strange story surfaced that Drake’s LA home was broken into by a woman who stole little more than some soft drinks from the Toronto MC.

TMZ’s cameras caught up with Drake’s father Dennis Graham who shed some light on the intruder’s paltry haul. He explained that the house was under renovation, and really, there was nothing to steal.

