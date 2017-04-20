Kate Upton vs Ricky Martin -The Sexiest ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Of All Time?

Lip Sync Battle may have just dropped one of their most epic episodes – Kate Upton vs. Ricky Martin.

Kate Upton set the bar as high as she could set it when she channeled “School girl” Britney Spears’, crawling across the stage in plaid skirt and pigtails as she performed “Baby One More Time.”

But Ricky was not going to be outdone – The Latin pop star stripped down to his tighty whities while dancing to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock n Roll,” a reinterpretation of Tom Cruise’s classic Risky Business scene.

All in all, one hell of a sexy show!

