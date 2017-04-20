Lil Yachty Unveils Inclusive Cover Art for ‘Teenage Emotions’

By Abby Hassler

Lil Yachty just revealed the official cover art, complete tracklisting and release date for his upcoming album, Teenage Emotions. The record drops May 26.

The cover art for Teenage Emotions features a diverse range of teenagers sitting around Yachty in movie theater-style seats. Multiple races are represented, as is a gay couple, XXL points out a couple of the rapper’s close friends are in the back row.

After revealing his new album cover, Yachty took to Instagram live to explain the cover, saying, “In high school as a teenager growing up, you’re surrounded by so many different types of people. You’re going through your growth spurt as a teenager and you meet so many different people. There are so many types of people in the world who practice different religions or do whatever they want to do. It’s basically like… don’t be afraid to do you, to be you. If you have vitiligo or if you’re gay or whatever it is, embrace yourself. Love yourself. Be happy, positive.”

The album features collaborations with Migos, YG and Diplo, among many others.

The complete Teenage Emotions tracklisting:

Like a Star DN Freestyle Peek A Boo Feat. Migos Dirty Mouth Harley All Around Me Feat. YG & Kamaiyah Say My Name All You Had to Say Better Feat. Stefflon Don Forever Young Feat. Diplo Lady in Yellow Moments in Time Otha Shit (Interlude) XMen Feat. Evander Griim Bring It Back Running With the Ghost Feat. Grace FYI (I Know Now) Priorities No More Made of Glass Momma (Outro) Feat. Sonyae Elise

Check out the cover art below.