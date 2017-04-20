MTV Reveals 2017 Video Music Awards Details

By Hayden Wright

At last year’s MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, Beyoncé snagged the night’s top prize for her “Formation” video. This year’s ceremony is four months away but MTV has revealed new details about the big show — including its location.

This year, the VMAs will return to a West Coast venue, the Forum in Inglewood. The city’s mayor expressed excitement about playing host to music stars for the provocative evening of wardrobe malfunctions and possible Kanye “speeches.”

“The City of Inglewood welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the No. 1 concert venue in California, the Forum,” Inglewood mayor James Butts said in a statement. “Once again, Madison Square Garden set the standard for both East and West Coasts.”

A managing partner of the Forum also weighed in on the honor.

“MTV, at 35 years old, has been around almost as long as the Forum. Together, we’re 85 and enjoy lifetimes of music history,” Shelli Azoff said in a statement. “This year is sure to be another epic show with many incredible memories for MTV, the award winners, and especially the fans. The entire Forum family is thrilled to welcome back the VMAs.”

Mark your calendars—the MTV Video Music Awards air August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.