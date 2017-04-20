[WATCH] Justin Bieber Surprisingly Brings Luis Fonsi On Stage In Puerto Rico To Perform Despacito

Justin Bieber surprised his fans in Puerto Rico on Tuesday night by bringing out Luis Fonsi to perform their remixed hit, Despacito, together for the first time!

The surprise collab took place at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, where Bieber’s Purpose Tour paused on Tuesday night. As you can clearly tell by the video, the audience went wild when Fonsi hit the stage as thousands sang along with the worldwide hit.

There is simply no other way to put it then this song is an absolute jam that is just going to continue to climb the charts.