[WATCH] Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds” Music Video Stirs Up Worldwide Drama

In Nicki Minaj’s new, much-hyped music video for “No Frauds,” Minaj sets her sights on one particularly egregious hater, Remy Ma. However, she may be the ultimate victim when it is all said and done.

Nicki Minaj finally released the music video after months of waiting since the release of the song and the video is certainly getting some attention, just might not be the attention that she was hoping for as she is getting criticized for how the music video turned out.

the video was filmed the day before the terror attack at the site on March 22. Ahead of the video’s release, a source said that the footage of the bridge wouldn’t make the final cut out of respect for the victims. However, when Minaj unveiled the video on Wednesday, the scenes had been included.

She also revealed that the “No Frauds” video was shot in multiple locations because Lil Wayne was not allowed into the U.K.