How To Get The Most Out Of Your Profile Picture

April 21, 2017 8:17 AM
The Social Media game is a very methodical game that requires proper preparation and having the ability to be opportunistic. There are a lot of different aspects that go into social media, but I don’t think any aspect is more vital than one’s ability to get likes on their pictures. The amount of likes determines popularity, how well you looked, and can certainly boost your self-confidence through the roof. Well, we are here to guide you into the direction of picture posting success.

Playing a Sport: 75% more likely to get a like

Enjoying a Night Out: 74% more likely to get a like

Showing Your Smile: 23% more likely to get a like

Wearing Sunglasses: – 41% more likely to get a like

Using Snapchat Filters: – 90% more likely to get a like

Posing With Significant Other: – 98% more likely to get a like

For Girls 

Smile With Teeth: 76% more likely to get a like

Look Away: 74% more likely to get a like

Stand Alone: 69% more likely to get a like

Wear Hair Up: 27% more likely to get a like

For Guys

Look Ahead: 102% more likely to get a like

Smile Without Teeth: 43% more likely to get a like

Stand Alone: 11% more likely to get a like

Selfies: 

Bathroom Selfie: Negative 90% more likely to get a like

Non-Bathroom Selfie: Negative 40% more likely to get a like

 

Moral of the story: Get rid of the selfies….

 

 

 

