How To Get The Most Out Of Your Profile Picture

The Social Media game is a very methodical game that requires proper preparation and having the ability to be opportunistic. There are a lot of different aspects that go into social media, but I don’t think any aspect is more vital than one’s ability to get likes on their pictures. The amount of likes determines popularity, how well you looked, and can certainly boost your self-confidence through the roof. Well, we are here to guide you into the direction of picture posting success.
Playing a Sport: 75% more likely to get a like
Enjoying a Night Out: 74% more likely to get a like
Showing Your Smile: 23% more likely to get a like
Wearing Sunglasses: – 41% more likely to get a like
Using Snapchat Filters: – 90% more likely to get a like
Posing With Significant Other: – 98% more likely to get a like
For Girls
Smile With Teeth: 76% more likely to get a like
Look Away: 74% more likely to get a like
Stand Alone: 69% more likely to get a like
Wear Hair Up: 27% more likely to get a like
For Guys
Look Ahead: 102% more likely to get a like
Smile Without Teeth: 43% more likely to get a like
Stand Alone: 11% more likely to get a like
Selfies:
Bathroom Selfie: Negative 90% more likely to get a like
Non-Bathroom Selfie: Negative 40% more likely to get a like
Moral of the story: Get rid of the selfies….