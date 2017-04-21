[PHOTO] Eva Longoria’s “Baby Bump” Is Just Cheese and Pancakes

Wet-n-Wild with Diego! #VacationMode 🍹 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Eva Longoria just wants to kick back and eat some cheese without being questioned for some extra weight that may have been added due to the over-indulgence of a certain dairy product.

Eva has been getting questioned about being pregnant because of a little extra baggage around the mid-section (even though she still looks fantastic). Longoria spoke to her followers in her Instagram Story to clear up any confusion.

“So I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese,” Longoria said. “So that’s the news of the day,” she continued. “I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.”

So let’s just take a step back and let this lovely woman live the dream of eating cheese and pancakes.