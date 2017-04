happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Guy Frieri has never looked so good.

In honor of National Looklalike Day, Katy Perry took her lookalike to a whole other level as she put up a side-by-side picture of herself and the 49-year-old restauranteur and Food Network star, complete with his trademark hair.