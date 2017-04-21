[WATCH] 2 Chainz Vibes Out With Jhene Aiko and To Dolla $ign In His New Music Video

April 21, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: @2chainz, Jhene Aiko, The AJ Show, The Buzz, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz just dropped the video for the Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhene Aiko assisted posse cut “It’s A Vibe” for his fans celebrating 4/20.

This superstar-filled music video finds each artist indulging themselves in their own definitive vibe, all of which stand out as visually distinct. 2 Chainz sits in a lounge, sipping drinks with some dimes and watching a live band vibe out, while Jhene Aiko is in full boss mode, receiving stacks from underlings while simultaneously receiving a foot massage from her manservant.

There’s nothing like vibing to song that knows how to vibe.

