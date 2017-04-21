[WATCH] Zayn Throws Epic House Party To Celebrate His New Song “Still Got Time”

Last month it was reported the former One Direction star, Zayn, had hosted a wild house party at his five-bedroom London home with live animals and of course, some of the best looking women on this planet.

The video has now surfaced and the reports were true, with the video featuring a monkey, a fair amount of nudity, Zayn getting a tattoo, and an invasion by a stampede of sexed-up partygoers, who proceed to trash the place with drinks, drugs and stripper poles. Zayn Malik throws the house party to end all house parties for his new jam “Still Got Time.” This will be the first single from the 24-year-old singer’s second studio album, which is due out this summer.

Zayn’s life has taken a wild ride since his One Direction days and it doesn’t look like that ride is making a pit stop anytime soon.