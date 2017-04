ENERGY 103.7 has your tickets to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 before it hits the theaters on May 5th!  Listen in all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to our advanced screening at Edwards Mira Mesa on May 1st.  When you hear the cue to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

Synopsis:

The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tires to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy.