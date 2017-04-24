Healthy Kids Day at Border View Family YMCA!

April 24, 2017 6:00 AM

Join ENERGY 103.7 at Healthy Kids Day at Border View Family YMCA this Saturday, April 29th from 10a-12p. Bring your family to this free event and explore information and activities about living a healthy lifestyle from our community partners. Receive giveaways and learn about safety around water. All membership purchases receive a free family blanket!  This event is FREE and open to the community.  Learn more at BorderView.YMCA.org.

Event Address:
BORDER VIEW FAMILY YMCA
3601 Arey Dr, San Diego, CA 92154
(619) 428-9622
BorderView.YMCA.org

