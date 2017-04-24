iFLY San Diego’s 1-Year Anniversary Celebration, Fri. 4/28!

April 24, 2017 6:00 AM

Join ENERGY 103.7 at iFLY San Diego’s 1-Year Anniversary Celebration this Friday, April 28th from 5p-9p.  Enjoy free flights, food & drinks, music, an interactive photobooth, and more!  The first 5 people to show up in superhero gear will win free flight vouchers.  And the first 20 people in the door will get t-shirts and iFLY gear!  We’ll also be there with tickets to see DJ Konflict at Parq Nightclub.

Over the past year, iFLY San Diego has delivered the dream of flight for over 70,000 people.  Stop by and celebrate their one year anniversary!  More information at iflyworld.com.

