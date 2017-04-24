Rihanna Shares Hilarious Photoshops of Queen Elizabeth as Pop Star

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 91st birthday. In the age of Brexit, populism sweeping Europe and new Harry Styles solo music, the UK needs her consistency more than ever. Rihanna celebrated the queen’s birthday by sharing a few harmless photoshops of her own provocative outfits—with QEII’s face superimposed over hers.

Behold, Queen Elizabeth in a glittering Gucci bodysuit. There she is in thigh-high green boots and an ostrich feather stole, heading into the studio. In the images, the monarch retains her signature hats and unflappable expression, contrasted with Rihanna’s irreverent personal style. What’s not to love?

However, NME notes that some Rihanna followers weren’t so pleased, calling the display “disrespectful.”

“Its rude you know,” one responder said. “This is not funny. She’s someone’s grandma. Imagine if its yours… Maybe research her life before you take the piss, she had no choice to become the monarch, she’s not even entitled to have individual opinions or be an individual or even her own birth name!”

One needs to lighten up. As Rihanna wrote in one of the captions (this time, Elizabeth holding a malt liquor in a convenience store), “It’s not that deep.”

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT