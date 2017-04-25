Life is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas Lineup

Life is Beautiful Festival returns to the heart of Las Vegas, September 22nd, 23rd and 24th bringing music, food and art in a fully immersive three-day experience.
Chance the Rapper, Muse, and The Gorillaz will headline with Lorde, Blink 182 and more artists set to take the stage in what Billboard says is rapidly becoming one of the best music festivals in America.
Energy 103.7 is giving you five chances to win your way into the fest, all this week. Call during the 5 o’clock hour for your chance to win VIP passes, hotel accommodation and & a $100 gas card!
Last year more than 137,000 festivalgoers flocked to the desert for Life is Beautiful. Do not wait to grab your tickets when they go on sale Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.
To purchase passes, learn more about Life is Beautiful or sign-up for email updates, visit Lifeisbeautiful.com
Here’s the full lineup:
Muse
Chance the Rapper
GORILLAZ
Lorde
Blink 182
The xx
KASKADE
Pretty Lights (Live)
Wiz Khalifa
MGMT
Cage the Elephant
HAIM
2 Chainz
ZHU
Slightly Stoopid
Milky Chance
Zeds Dead
Two Door Cinema Club
Pusha T
Tycho
De La Soul
Capital Cities
Lil Dicky
Matoma
Local Natives
Vince Staples
Sean Paul
Russ
TroyBoi
Mura Masa
Deorro
RAC
KYLE
Kiesza
The Revivalists
Broods
Goldroom
PVRIS
Big Wild
Stick Figure
Ekali
COIN
Sofi Tukker
Kali Uchis
TOKiMONSTA
Sigrid
Hayden James
Jacob Banks
Tennyson
Mondo Cozmo
Whethan
Middle Kids
Circa Waves
Shy Girls
San Fermin
Viceroy
Day Wave
Bearson
Wingtip