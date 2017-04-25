Life is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas Lineup

Life is Beautiful Festival returns to the heart of Las Vegas, September 22nd, 23rd and 24th bringing music, food and art in a fully immersive three-day experience.

Chance the Rapper, Muse, and The Gorillaz will headline with Lorde, Blink 182 and more artists set to take the stage in what Billboard says is rapidly becoming one of the best music festivals in America.

Energy 103.7 is giving you five chances to win your way into the fest, all this week. Call during the 5 o’clock hour for your chance to win VIP passes, hotel accommodation and & a $100 gas card!

Last year more than 137,000 festivalgoers flocked to the desert for Life is Beautiful. Do not wait to grab your tickets when they go on sale Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

To purchase passes, learn more about Life is Beautiful or sign-up for email updates, visit Lifeisbeautiful.com

Here’s the full lineup:

Muse

Chance the Rapper

GORILLAZ

Lorde

Blink 182

The xx

KASKADE

Pretty Lights (Live)

Wiz Khalifa

MGMT

Cage the Elephant

HAIM

2 Chainz

ZHU

Slightly Stoopid

Milky Chance

Zeds Dead

Two Door Cinema Club

Pusha T

Tycho

De La Soul

Capital Cities

Lil Dicky

Matoma

Local Natives

Vince Staples

Sean Paul

Russ

TroyBoi

Mura Masa

Deorro

RAC

KYLE

Kiesza

The Revivalists

Broods

Goldroom

PVRIS

Big Wild

Stick Figure

Ekali

COIN

Sofi Tukker

Kali Uchis

TOKiMONSTA

Sigrid

Hayden James

Jacob Banks

Tennyson

Mondo Cozmo

Whethan

Middle Kids

Circa Waves

Shy Girls

San Fermin

Viceroy

Day Wave

Bearson

Wingtip