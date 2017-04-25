[WATCH] 47th Annual Chicano Park Day Recap

Chicano Park Day is an event I look forward to every year. This community has been through so much over the past year it was nice to see so many smiling faces at the park.

The Chicano Park Steering Committee dedicated this year’s event to Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez who passed last October. He was a community leader, educator and musician who created the iconic ‘Chicano Park’ tune. He will forever be remembered for his contributions to the community of Barrio Logan and Chicano Park.

This year I attended with my older brother, his wife and my cute little niece. I was also blessed to have my art featured in an art show at Chicano Art Gallery.

Check out my recap photos and the short video I made in the link above, enjoy!