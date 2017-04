Elle Goulding reunited with an old fling this weekend in Vegas and put on one hell of a show!

Ellie was sitting front row Saturday at the new Magic Mike Live Las Vegas revue when her ex, Jackson Williams, pulled her onstage for one of his sexual airborne stunts. We know the singer was in good hands. Jackson was trained for the high-flying, gravity-defying bump-and-grind bit by none other than Channing Tatum himself .