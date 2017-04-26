[PHOTO] High School Student Goes Above and WAY Beyond In His Promposal

Some dude named Louis, who goes to some random high school in Houston, decided to raise the prom bar to nearly-impossible heights executing an extremely expensive promposal. Seriously, every man who has to follow this promposal has been left in the dust.

Louis asked his girlfriend, Caitlan, to the prom just like your average, everyday high school student, but Louis isn’t your average, everyday high school student. His pockets are obviously much DEEEEEPER than the pockets of the average high schooler. He utilized those pockets by incorporating Sephora makeup and Christian Louboutin heels (rumored to be retail around $675) in his promposal.

This promposal has sparked some serious debate on whether or not this is the number one promposal of all-time or did Louis take this one step too far and piss off every man who has to follow his performance.