Starbucks’ Dragon Frappuccinos Make Unicorns Seem so Last Week

April 26, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: dragon, Frappuccino, Starbucks

The dragon frappuccino, unlike the unicorn frappuccino, is not an officially sanctioned Starbucks drink, which, in my opinion, makes it more deliciously dangerous. Growl.

The new trend in highly-caloric, caffeinated beverages is actually a spawn of the Unicorn Frap. Under high demand, some stores ran out of all the essential unicorn blood ingredients, prompting baristas to improvise, thus the dragon frap was born.

A Starbucks created this to replace the unicorn frappuccino so we duplicated it and it's yummy!!! #dragonfrappuccino

A post shared by Smith's Starbucks (@starbucks.smiths) on

So, what’s in it? The ingredients vary from store to store, it rumor has it that it’s a green tea frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry swirl.

But the real question is, how does it taste? Because the unicorn frappuccino…

