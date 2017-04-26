Starbucks’ Dragon Frappuccinos Make Unicorns Seem so Last Week

The dragon frappuccino, unlike the unicorn frappuccino, is not an officially sanctioned Starbucks drink, which, in my opinion, makes it more deliciously dangerous. Growl.
The new trend in highly-caloric, caffeinated beverages is actually a spawn of the Unicorn Frap. Under high demand, some stores ran out of all the essential unicorn blood ingredients, prompting baristas to improvise, thus the dragon frap was born.
So, what’s in it? The ingredients vary from store to store, it rumor has it that it’s a green tea frappuccino with vanilla bean powder and a berry swirl.
But the real question is, how does it taste? Because the unicorn frappuccino…