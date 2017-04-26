[WATCH] Harry Styles Makes A GIANT Announcement With James Corden

Harry Styles sent Twitter into a frenzy as he announced his week-long residency on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Mr. Styles announced his week-long escapade with James Corden in a hilarious skit that perfectly demonstrates the great chemistry these two have with one another, while also gearing up the anticipation for this incredible week.

The skit begins with Corden reading the issue of Rolling Stone with Styles on the cover while listening to the single “Sign of the Times.” He suddenly receives a video chat from the 23-year-old who is looking for a place to stay while visiting Los Angeles. The rest of the video is something you need to experience for yourself.