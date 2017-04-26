[WATCH] John Legend Makes Musical Magic With Mundane Tasks

April 26, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: John Legend, stephen colbert, The AJ Show, The Buzz

John Legend’s legendary voice just reached new legendary heights as the man made the most mundane things on this planet sound as smooth as butter.

The Legend visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and turned up the show’s sensuality during a segment called, “John Legend Makes Mundane Things Sound Sexy.” The segment involved John sing about taking a casual trip to Costco and made it sound like he sweet love-making. Then he proceeded to make doing laundry sound like one of the greatest tasks in the world.

This man’s voice can simply do no wrong as he serenades the world one simple task at a time.

 

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live