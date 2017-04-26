[WATCH] John Legend Makes Musical Magic With Mundane Tasks

John Legend’s legendary voice just reached new legendary heights as the man made the most mundane things on this planet sound as smooth as butter.

The Legend visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and turned up the show’s sensuality during a segment called, “John Legend Makes Mundane Things Sound Sexy.” The segment involved John sing about taking a casual trip to Costco and made it sound like he sweet love-making. Then he proceeded to make doing laundry sound like one of the greatest tasks in the world.

This man’s voice can simply do no wrong as he serenades the world one simple task at a time.