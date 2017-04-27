A Magical Buffalo Wing Pizza That Induces Labor!

Buffalo Wing Pizza | Delivered by @favor_charlotte from Hawthorne's | Use code EatsofCLT for FREE first delivery! #EatsofCLT A post shared by Charlotte Food #EatsofCLT (@eatsofclt) on Jul 14, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT

I’ve said it since day one, Buffalo Wing Pizza is truly magical and according to several moms in Charlotte, I couldn’t be more right!

There is the pizza place in North Carolina called Hawthorne’s New York Pizza & Bar with Buffalo Wing Pizza that apparently has the magical ingredient to induce labor. The latest woman to be apart of this food phenomenon, Henley Schmiedel, wasn’t even due until April 10, but told Charlotte Five she was “just done with this pregnancy” by the end of March. Believing that spicy dishes have the power to induce labor, her friends ordered her the pizza, and lo and behold, she delivered a baby later that night on March 31.

It isn’t clear on what the special ingredient is that induces the miracle of life, my guess is that once that baby gets a little taste of that glorious buffalo sauce, that baby will do whatever it takes to experience it again.