Amber Rose on Losing Her Virginity: ‘It Was a Very Special Moment’

By Rahul Lal

Losing your virginity: it’s a big moment in everyone’s life. And on this week’s Loveline with Amber Rose, Amber told her story and explained that the special act doesn’t need to be with a special person.

“It was this boy, a Muslim boy back in Philly,” she began. “He was super f—ing cute and I was just so in love with him. I’m not going to tell you my age at the time, but he was my first little boyfriend. Anyways, long story short, he took my virginity, I took his virginity, it was a very special moment between the both of us.”

It was so special she even remembered the date it happened, the person himself isn’t somebody Amber remembers fondly. He left town without telling her. When a caller asked whether he still had a place in her heart, she was quick to respond.

“F— no. Hell the f— no,” she said. “I go to his house one day, he’s not there, the house is empty… I don’t see him for like four years. No cell phones at the time, nothing. So, I’m walking down the street one day and I see all these guys on the corner of this block I walk past them, keep moving, and the boys are like ‘Yo, this dude over here is saying he took your virginity.’ I was like ‘What?’ I looked back and this man, my booty friend from four years before, had no teeth in his mouth, he was on severe drugs, he became a crack addict and I felt bad for him. During that time it felt special, but then I moved on and had other boyfriends.”

Co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue then shared his story about his “first time.”

“I was getting a tattoo with indian ink and the needle and the needle and thread. That was my first tattoo. So, the chick that was doing it, afterward, was like, ‘I’ve been giving these tattoos all night, I want to party,’” he recalled. “We’d been drinking a little bit so somehow, one thing led to another, and we wound up having sex and all my friends watched. To this day, when I see some of them, they do some joking, mimicking movements.”

Dr. Chris notes that many people feel pressure to make their first time seem special. His main point is that sex shouldn’t determine anyone’s value or their self-worth.

“The reason I get iffy around this question is because I don’t want anyone to ever make decisions about who they are, their worth or value to be based on who they’ve had sex with or if they’ve had sex or if they haven’t,” he said. “The word ‘virginity’ is just so loaded with so much meaning and you’re the same person after you’ve had sex, you haven’t lost anything or given anything away and it’s a healthy, normal stage, so I want it to be celebrated but I don’t want anyone to stress about it. We’re a virgin every time we have sex with a new partner because we’ve never had sex with them and we don’t know what they like, they don’t know what we like.”

To hear more discussion about their first times as well as their opinions on sex robots, listen to the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose below.