Are Zayn and PARTYNEXTDOOR Beefing?

April 27, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: PartyNextDoor, Still Got Time, Zayn

“Still Got Time” is an amazing colab between Zayn and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

 

But seems that since the song has dropped something has happened between the 2. Fans noticed that PARTYNEXTDOOR unfollowed Zayn on Instagram and Twitter. He even went as far as to delete all promotion for the song on his page.

 

Many are speculating that PARTYNEXTDOOR’s beef is with the label. While others noticed that Zayn is still following PND on social media and still has promotion for the single on his ig and Twitter making this beef sound like PND is the one with the problem.

 

Question is what exactly went down? Not sure as of now but hopefully they clear it up.

 

 

More from Alexia (Middays 10a-3p)
