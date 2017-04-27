Chipotle Adds Another Delicious Item To The Menu…..And It’s A Dessert!!

April 27, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Chipotle, The AJ Show, The Buzz

mexican bunuelos today 170426 tease 03 a29588980765b1dfb8b2b5cf6357c55d.today inline large Chipotle Adds Another Delicious Item To The Menu.....And Its A Dessert!!

Just when we thought Chipotle couldn’t get any better after consistently delivering unbelievably delicious burritos time and time again, they go on and add the greatest meal of the day to their menu; dessert.

Yep, you read that right. Chipotle has announced they will be adding the fourth meal to their menu with their announcement of the Buñuelos. The Mexican dessert is made of fried tortillas topped with honey, sugar and cinnamon, served with an apple caramel dipping sauce. The fast food chain announced the news on Tuesday, saying that it’ll start testing the new item in select stores next month.

All I can say is Thank You Chipotle.

Listen Live