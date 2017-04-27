[WATCH] Pirates of the Caribbean Rides Get The Most Epic Surprise!!

April 27, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean, The AJ Show, The Buzz

There’s simply no way to argue against the awesomeness that is the experience of riding around in a boat, enjoying the visual experience the ride of Pirates of the Caribbean offers. Well, the amazing ride reached new heights as the most epic surprise presented itself during the middle of the ride.

Riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, got a special surprise on Wednesday night: Johnny Depp transformed back into Captain Jack Sparrow and greeted those who visited the inspiration behind the film franchise.

Everyday is a good day to go to Disneyland, but this is on a whole other level.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live