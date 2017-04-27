[WATCH] Pirates of the Caribbean Rides Get The Most Epic Surprise!!

You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

There’s simply no way to argue against the awesomeness that is the experience of riding around in a boat, enjoying the visual experience the ride of Pirates of the Caribbean offers. Well, the amazing ride reached new heights as the most epic surprise presented itself during the middle of the ride.

Riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, got a special surprise on Wednesday night: Johnny Depp transformed back into Captain Jack Sparrow and greeted those who visited the inspiration behind the film franchise.

Everyday is a good day to go to Disneyland, but this is on a whole other level.