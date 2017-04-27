Samsung Is Creating An App To Eliminate The Irresistable Urge To Text and Drive

April 27, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Samsung, The AJ Show, The Buzz

It’s 2017 and let’s be honest with ourselves, we are completely obsessed with our phones. We seriously can’t get enough of these little computers and putting them down for even a second seems like an impossible task in itself. Unfortunately, this leads to an insane amount of car accidents and that number is just going to continue to rise as our obsession for our phones continues to increase.

Well, Samsung is doing its part in trying to end this epidemic by creating an app called “In Traffic Reply,” which automatically replies to a text as your are driving/riding a bike. The default responses are “I’m driving, so I cannot answer at the moment” responses or you can opt for a “fun” response with some sort of cool animation. Samsung plans to allow users to create a customized canned response as well.

The app is currently being tested in the Netherlands and we should all hope that this app succeeds and changes the way we handle texting and driving for the future and all the other phone companies jump on this train as well.

