[WATCH] Kim K Gets Emotional As She Opens Up With Ellen About The Paris Robbery

Sometimes in life, a person has to go through something traumatic to finally be able to open their eyes to an idea that they have been ignorant to for so long and that is exactly what happened to Kim Kardashian.

It’s no secret that Kim K is a diva. the woman has basically been a superstar her entire life and basically owns the E! Network, so she does have good reason to live the way she does. However, Kim went through a terrible situation in which she was tied up and burglarized while in Paris. This incident really had a lasting impression on Kim, giving her a sense that material things don’t truly matter as much as the other important aspects in life. Kim gets very emotional as she opens up to Ellen and how happy she is to be able to learn from this and even gives creepy details on how the robbers followed her on social media for two years prior to the incident.

Good for you Kim.