Ja Rule Says Fyre Festival Disaster is not His Fault

By Abby Hassler

Ja Rule is “heartbroken” but also wants to let everyone know that the Fyre Festival disaster is not his fault. The rapper co-created the Bahamas-based luxury music festival with entrepreneur Billy McFarland and is now taking the heat after the conditions did not live up to what was promised.

At over $1,000 a ticket, guests showed up to their island getaway festival expecting expensive perks such as sunrise yoga, guided meditation and massages.

Instead, they found the festival grounds strewn with garbage. Rolling Stone reports festival goers were met with feral dogs, shoddy tents, no security or festival workers and Styrofoam-boxed cheese sandwiches.

Related: Ja Rule Pokes Fun at Career in New Foot Locker Ad

Headliner Blink-182 also canceled their performance, writing on social media, “We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give fans.”

After festival organizers decided to postpone the weekend and refund tickets, Ja Rule assured the public the festival “was not a scam.”

Taking to social media, Ja Rule apologized, writing, “I will make a statement soon I’m heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded … I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT …but I’m taking responsibility I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this.”

Check out the posts below.