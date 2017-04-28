Netflix in May: Everything Coming and Going

Netflix is moving on May with some brand new titles to stream, like Forrest Gump and Happy Feet, But we’re losing some gems, so watch em while you got em. (Ahem! Step Up.)

See the full list below!

Available 5/1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Available 5/2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available 5/5

Chelsea: Season 2

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

Kazoops!: Season 3

Sense8: Season 2

Simplemente Manu NNa

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1

The Last Kingdom: Season 2

The Mars Generation

Available 5/6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available 5/7

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Available 5/8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Available 5/9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Available 5/10

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

Available 5/11

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Available 5/12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1

Anne with an E: Season 1

Get Me Roger Stone

Master of None: Season 2

Mindhorn

Sahara

Available 5/15

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Available 5/16

Available 5/18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Available 5/19

BLAME!

Laerte-se

The Keepers: Season 1

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3

Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 5/21

What’s With Wheat (2017)

Available 5/22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available 5/23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

Dig Two Graves (2014)

Available 5/24

Southpaw (2015)

Available 5/26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

War Machine

Available 5/28

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

Available 5/29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

Available 5/30

F is for Family: Season 2

House of Cards: Season 5

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust

Last Call

Leaving 5/1

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving 5/2

Good Luck Charlie: Seasons 1-4

Kickin’ It: Seasons 1-3

Scrubs: Season 1-9

Leaving 5/5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving 5/7

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving 5/11

American Dad! Season 8

Leaving 5/15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 1-5

Leaving 5/19

Step Up

Leaving 5/26

Graceland: Seasons 1-3