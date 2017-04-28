Netflix in May: Everything Coming and Going

Netflix is moving on May with some brand new titles to stream, like Forrest Gump and Happy Feet, But we’re losing some gems, so watch em while you got em. (Ahem! Step Up.)
See the full list below!
Available 5/1
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don’t Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
Available 5/2
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
Available 5/5
Chelsea: Season 2
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie
Kazoops!: Season 3
Sense8: Season 2
Simplemente Manu NNa
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1
The Last Kingdom: Season 2
The Mars Generation
Available 5/6
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
Available 5/7
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
Available 5/8
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
Available 5/9
Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
Available 5/10
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
Available 5/11
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
Available 5/12
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1
Anne with an E: Season 1
Get Me Roger Stone
Master of None: Season 2
Mindhorn
Sahara
Available 5/15
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
Available 5/16
Available 5/18
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
Available 5/19
BLAME!
Laerte-se
The Keepers: Season 1
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 5/21
What’s With Wheat (2017)
Available 5/22
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
Available 5/23
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
Dig Two Graves (2014)
Available 5/24
Southpaw (2015)
Available 5/26
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3
I am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
War Machine
Available 5/28
Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)
Available 5/29
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
Available 5/30
F is for Family: Season 2
House of Cards: Season 5
Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust
Last Call
Leaving 5/1
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield’s Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King’s Thinner
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
Leaving 5/2
Good Luck Charlie: Seasons 1-4
Kickin’ It: Seasons 1-3
Scrubs: Season 1-9
Leaving 5/5
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
Leaving 5/7
American Dad! Season 7
Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
Leaving 5/11
American Dad! Season 8
Leaving 5/15
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 1-5
Leaving 5/19
Step Up
Leaving 5/26
Graceland: Seasons 1-3