Thank you to all the fans!!! Gracias a todos Los fans!!! Los quiero ❤️❤️❤️ #Mirate #LatinBillboards2017 @latinbillboards A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Dear god…

Jennifer Lopez has been dropping jaws with her body since her first day on the scene and I swear her body just continues to get sexier as she ages and that was on full display during the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, as she was donning a barely-there gown that left little to the imagination.

God bless you J-Lo.