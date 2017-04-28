Sean Paul Drops ‘Body’ Video Featuring Migos

2017: The year Migos went global. April 28, 2017 7:14 AM
By Hayden Wright

Migos are racking up guest appearances at a clip this week — one day after they appeared on Katy Perry’s “Bon Appétit,” they’re featured on Sean Paul’s new single “Body.” If you missed their Coachella performances, you’re bound to hear Migos vis a vis Quavo appearances on Drake’s More Life or in DJ Khaled’s next collaborative blockbuster.

“Body” captures Sean Paul’s signature reggae-dancehall flair with Migos’ contemporary rap edge. On Offset’s verse, he manages to rhyme “Willie Nelson” with “Belgium.”

“There’s something bout you, you know you special, you golden, special / Smoking ganj like I’m Willy Nelson in Belgium, ganj.”

Listen to “Body” here.

 

 

 

