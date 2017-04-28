The Sexiest Category In The Netflix Universe

Whether you want to admit to yourself or not, we all enjoy a classic sex scene during a movie. Sometimes a sex scene can be so damn good, it becomes the only reason to watch the movie in the first place.
Well, Netflix understands the glory within a good sex scene and understands that a sex scene should have its own category in the system and rightfully call it the “steamy” category. The best part of the “steamy” category is that the steamy category has categories within the category. Here is the complete list of all the “steamy” categories.
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Crime Movies
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Foreign Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Movies
- Steamy Action & Adventure
- Steamy B-Horror Movies
- Steamy Biographical Dramas
- Steamy Biographical Movies
- Steamy British Dramas
- Steamy British Independent Dramas
- Steamy British Movies
- Steamy Comedies
- Steamy Coming-of-age Dramas
- Steamy Coming-of-age Movies
- Steamy Crime Movies
- Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s
- Steamy Crime Movies from the 1980s
- Steamy Cult Movies
- Steamy Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Crime Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1960s
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1970s
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1980s
- Steamy Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Horror Movies
- Steamy Foreign Horror Movies from the 1970s
- Steamy Foreign Psychological Movies
- Steamy Foreign Thrillers
- Steamy French-Language Dramas
- Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas
- Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies
- Steamy Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s
- Steamy German-Language Movies
- Steamy Horror Movies
- Steamy Independent Comedies
- Steamy Independent Crime Movies
- Steamy Independent Dramas
- Steamy Independent Dramas based on Books
- Steamy Independent Movies
- Steamy Independent Movies based on Books
- Steamy Independent Thrillers
- Steamy Italian Dramas
- Steamy Italian Movies
- Steamy Japanese Dramas
- Steamy Late Night Comedies
- Steamy Movies based on real life
- Steamy Mysteries
- Steamy Political Dramas
- Steamy Political Movies
- Steamy Psychological Movies
- Steamy Romantic Movies
- Steamy Satires
- Steamy Showbiz Movies
- Steamy Social & Cultural Documentaries
- Steamy Thrillers
- Steamy Thrillers from the 1980s
- Steamy Vampire Movies
- Visually-striking Steamy Movies
You’re welcome…..