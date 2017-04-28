The Sexiest Category In The Netflix Universe

Whether you want to admit to yourself or not, we all enjoy a classic sex scene during a movie. Sometimes a sex scene can be so damn good, it becomes the only reason to watch the movie in the first place.

Well, Netflix understands the glory within a good sex scene and understands that a sex scene should have its own category in the system and rightfully call it the “steamy” category. The best part of the “steamy” category is that the steamy category has categories within the category. Here is the complete list of all the “steamy” categories.

You’re welcome…..