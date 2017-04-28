[WATCH] An Unbelievably Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Between A Mother and Her Son

Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324… pic.twitter.com/bA52qa5ndq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017

At least one time during a NBA basketball game, there is going to be that iconic moment that we have seen so many times in romantic comedies over the years; the kiss cam.

The kiss cam can be extremely adorable as you see couples on their first date share their first kiss on the big stage or old couples sharing a classic smooch are some great kiss cam moments we all love to see. But then there is the awkward downfall of the kiss cam, when you get paired up with your mom.

This unfortunate incident happened to a Milwaukee Bucks fan as he was enjoying a NBA playoff game with his dear mom. Then all of a sudden the man working the kiss cam decided to spotlight the unsuspecting son and his mother. The son just shook his head and mouthed “That’s my mom,” while the mother was completely shocked.

Poor guy just wanted to watch his team play some playoff basketball, not have to reject kissing his mom in front of thousands of people.