[WATCH] Bridesmaid Channels Her Inner Slim Shady To Give Epic Toast

April 28, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Eminem, The AJ Show, The Buzz, The Real Slim Shady

The Real Slim Katie stood up and absolutely killed it!

Katie “The Rap God”  Godby decided to give one of the most epic wedding toasts of all-time for her sister’s wedding as she transformed into her alter-ego known as Slim Katie and spit an adventurous freestyle over “The Real Slim Shady” beat, rapping about the newlywed’s love story.

Slim Katie puts on a show as she spits two incredible verses and even had a catchy chorus to go along with the lovely wedding song as she shouted out the bride’s parents for hosting the glorious event.

I am sure The Real Slim Shady would be immensely proud of this amazing bridesmaid/sister.

