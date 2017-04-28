[WATCH] DJ Khaled Has The Biggest Names In Music On His New Single “I’m The One”

April 28, 2017 9:06 AM

Before you even listen to DJ Khaled’s new jam “I’m The One,” you can just take a quick look at who is featured on this track and quickly realize we have an instant classic on our hands. We got Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and Quavo all join in on this DJ Khaled collaboration.

The song certainly does not disappoint, even with the insanely high expectations considering who is all on the song. “I’m the One” is the second single of Khaled’s upcoming album Grateful, which will be executive produced by his infant son.

 

