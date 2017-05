ENERGY 103.7 is getting you in to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 before it hits the theaters this Friday! Download your passes to our advanced screening TONIGHT, May 1st at Edwards Mira Mesa at 7:00p (while supplies last). To download your passes, visit http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/973881.

Synopsis:

The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tires to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy.