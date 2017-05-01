LulaRoe Forced To Create A New Policy Because Their Leggings Won’t Stop Ripping

LulaRoe has been the creator of some terribly embarrassing moments for ladies all around the world because their leggings seem to have a terrible problem with ripping in the worst possible place at the worst possible time.

Women have been going to social media to voice their displeasure with the company’s product by sharing their embarrassing story of how their LulaRoe leggings let them down in a public setting. The private Facebook group, LulaRoe Defective/Ripped/Torn Leggings and Clothes, has grown to more than 27,000 members.

LulaRoe is acknowledging their mistake with their new “Make Good Program,” where customers can contact any independent retailer or submit a claim to receive a full refund on any defective items purchased between January 1, 2016 and April 24, 2017.

So if you bought some LulaRoe leggings that made your ass hang out, go get your money back!