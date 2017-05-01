Mission Fed Community Moment, May – The Salvation Army

May 1, 2017 6:00 AM
This community moment is brought to you by Mission Federal Credit Union. Do you know that The Salvation Army in El Cajon offers hope and a hand-up to over 40,000 people in need? With programs that include after-school youth development, food and clothing distribution, basic needs support, cool zones for seniors, a back country mobile response team and spiritual enrichment, the El Cajon Salvation Army does great work in our community.

They are on a mission to build a new social services facility as part of a capital campaign that will improve the lives of thousands. The new center will feature a teaching kitchen offering hungry families an opportunity to work with a trained volunteer to select key food items, a gymnasium, youth center, and classroom and meeting space allowing for expansion of existing programs currently at capacity.

To find out how you can be a part of the transformation in the east county community, learn more at ElCajon.salvationarmy.org. 

And thanks Mission Fed!

