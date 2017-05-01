[WATCH] Ellen Gives “13 Reasons Why” Star A Chance To See Her Favorite Singer

May 1, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: 13 Reasons Why, Ellen, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Ellen DeGeneres is seriously one of the greatest people on this earth.

The talk show Queen had the star for the new hit Netflix TV show “13 Reasons Why,” Katherine Langford, on her show and gave her a surprise gift of backstage VIP passes to Lady Gaga’s concert.

“Because you love Lady Gaga, I called her and she gave you — you’re going to go see her and go backstage and meet her,” the host announced.

As you can tell by her tears of joy,  Katherine is a HUGE Lady Gaga fan and it’s great to see a superstar have the same normal reaction to see a star the same way us non-celebrities would react.

